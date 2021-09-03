Crews rescued more than 200 amid Wilmington flooding
WILMINGTON, De. - Wilmington officials say crews rescued more than 200 people in Wilmington amid extensive flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Mayor Mike Purzycki said the storm caused extensive flooding damage throughout the city. The rising Brandywine River reached record levels, swamping roads, bridges and homes.
While a number of people were taken to hospitals for medical emergencies, Purzycki says no traumatic injuries or deaths were reported.
The mayor declared a state of emergency Thursday evening to address the "flooding, property damage and dangerous conditions" in the city.
Officials say an emergency shelter was opened for dozens of residents displaced by flooding who need shelter overnight.
