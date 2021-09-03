I-676 flooding: Portion of Vine Street Expressway remains closed following historic flooding
PHILADELPHIA - As floodwaters continue to recede following historic flooding in Philadelphia, some major arteries of traffic in and around the city remain closed more than 24-hours after the remnants of Ida rolled across the Delaware Valley.
LATEST IDA STORM HEADLINES
- ‘Truly unprecedented’: Crews rescue hundreds from historic flooding in Philadelphia, Montgomery counties
- Tornado in Mullica Hill was an EF-3 with estimated maximum winds of 150 mph, preliminary report reveals
- Ida flooding: At least 43 dead as deluge slams NY, NJ, Pennsylvania
- NWS confirms 7 tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
- 3 killed in storm-related incidents in Montgomery County, including woman hit by tree
A large portion of the Vine Street Expressway remains submerged in several feet of water that overflowed from the Schuylkill River on Thursday after a night of intense downpours. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said the Schuylkill swelled to a near-record 16 feet when it overcame city streets and buildings and necessitated several hundred water rescues.
The Vine Street Expressway was flooded when intense downpours caused the Schuylkill River to overflow.
Road crews on Friday morning used several pumps and large hoses to pull the stagnant water that remained pooled between Broad and 23rd streets back into the river. A PECO spokesperson told FOX 29 that there is currently no timetable to reopen the heavily trafficked highway but an update could come on Friday.
Kelly Drive and MLK Drive, which will both play a large role in Philadelphia's annual ‘Made in America’ concert this weekend, remain closed as of Friday morning. Live Nation Regional President Geoff Gordon said the concert will proceed as scheduled despite a potentially "challenging" commute.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported several road closures Friday morning in neighboring counties, including parts of US 1 in Chester and Delaware counties and the Bristol Pike in Bucks County.
Bucks County
- U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike)
- Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)
- Route 263 (Upper York Road)
- Route 513 (Hulmeville Road
- Blue School Road
- Bristol Road
- Edison Furlong Road
- Ferry Road
- Marienstein Road
- Mearns Road
- Haunted Lane
- Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike
- Old Bethlehem Road
- Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road
Chester County
- U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike)
- Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)
- Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)
- Route 162 (Embreeville Road)
- Route 926 (Street Road)
- Clay Creek Road
- Linfield Road
- Pothouse Road
- Pughtown Road
- Strickersville Road
Delaware County
- U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)
- Cheyney Road
- Dutton Mill Road
- Gradyville Road
- MacDade Boulevard
Montgomery County
- Route 23 (Fourth Street)
- Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike/Main Street)
- Route 663 (Layfield Road)
- Eagleville Road
- Norristown Road
- Warminster Road
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement