I-676 flooding: Portion of Vine Street Expressway remains closed following historic flooding

As floodwaters continue to recede following historic flooding in Philadelphia, some major arteries of traffic in and around the city remain closed more than 24-hours after the remnants of Ida rolled across the Delaware Valley.

LATEST IDA STORM HEADLINES

A large portion of the Vine Street Expressway remains submerged in several feet of water that overflowed from the Schuylkill River on Thursday after a night of intense downpours. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said the Schuylkill swelled to a near-record 16 feet when it overcame city streets and buildings and necessitated several hundred water rescues.

The Vine Street Expressway was flooded when intense downpours caused the Schuylkill River to overflow.

Road crews on Friday morning used several pumps and large hoses to pull the stagnant water that remained pooled between Broad and 23rd streets back into the river. A PECO spokesperson told FOX 29 that there is currently no timetable to reopen the heavily trafficked highway but an update could come on Friday.

Kelly Drive and MLK Drive, which will both play a large role in Philadelphia's annual ‘Made in America’ concert this weekend, remain closed as of Friday morning. Live Nation Regional President Geoff Gordon said the concert will proceed as scheduled despite a potentially "challenging" commute.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported several road closures Friday morning in neighboring counties, including parts of US 1 in Chester and Delaware counties and the Bristol Pike in Bucks County.

U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike)

Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)

Route 263 (Upper York Road)

Route 513 (Hulmeville Road

Blue School Road

Bristol Road

Edison Furlong Road

Ferry Road

Marienstein Road

Mearns Road

Haunted Lane

Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike

Old Bethlehem Road

Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike)

Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)

Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)

Route 162 (Embreeville Road)

Route 926 (Street Road)

Clay Creek Road

Linfield Road

Pothouse Road

Pughtown Road

Strickersville Road

U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)

Cheyney Road

Dutton Mill Road

Gradyville Road

MacDade Boulevard

Route 23 (Fourth Street)

Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike/Main Street)

Route 663 (Layfield Road)

Eagleville Road

Norristown Road

Warminster Road

