Rain may have caused building to collapse overnight in Kensington, police say

Some residents may have had a very loud wake-up call when a building prematurely collapsed in Kensington early Tuesday morning.

The building was located on the 2400 block of Frankford Avenue, situated between two other buildings.

Police say the building was already under demolition, but fully collapsed without warning around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It is believed that rain over the past couple days may have weakened the structure, leading to its collapse. The cause it still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.