Police: Man sought after construction worker shooting erupts on the job in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument escalated into a shooting last month.
The incident began when two construction workers reportedly got into a verbal dispute on the 3400 block of Westmoreland Street on August 26.
Police say one of the workers then pulled a gun and fired four shots, striking the victim in both legs.
The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, according to police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children
- Teens charged in traffic cone beating death of 73-year-old man due in court Wednesday
- Horse killed, South Jersey girl injured by fleeing car in hit-and-run, police say
Surveillance footage reportedly caught the suspect entering a local store minutes after the shooting.
He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds with a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.