Police: Man sought after construction worker shooting erupts on the job in North Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument escalated into a shooting last month.

The incident began when two construction workers reportedly got into a verbal dispute on the 3400 block of Westmoreland Street on August 26.

Police say one of the workers then pulled a gun and fired four shots, striking the victim in both legs.

The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, according to police.

Surveillance footage reportedly caught the suspect entering a local store minutes after the shooting.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds with a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.