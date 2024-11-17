Dozens displaced after fire in Folcroft

article

The Prospect Park Fire Company is working to put out a fire in Delaware County late Sunday afternoon.

The fire occurred on the 1100 block of Taylor Drive in Folcroft around 3:20 p.m.

Multiple families and row homes were impacted.

The fire reached three alarms and about 125 firefighters were at the scene.

According to Prospect Park Fire Company's chief, at least ten homes have been impacted and dozens of people are displaced.

Of the ten homes impacted, seven are uninhabitable and the families of the remaining three will be able to access their homes Sunday night.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

