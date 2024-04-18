Criminal group targeting homes of Asian-American Philadelphia business owners: police
PHILADELPHIA - A months-long investigation led police to arrest a Philadelphia man they say was wanted in connection to an orchestrated crime spree in Bucks County.
Frederick Gray, 45, is accused of being part of a group of criminals targeting Asian-Americans who own businesses in Philadelphia.
Police say the group places GPS trackers on their vehicles, so they can identify and survey their homes before burglarizing them.
Gray is being charged with orchestrating one of those burglaries at a home on Village Green Boulevard in Bensalem.
Video showed armed suspects breaking into the home, ransacking it, then fleeing in a sprinter van.
Police say similar crimes have been reported in surrounding counties, and they are currently searching for other suspects.