Stray bullet narrowly missed sleeping woman as 2 teens shot in Cobbs Creek: police

Dozens of shots were fired when a double shooting erupted in West Philadelphia as at least one bullet ripped into a woman's bedroom.

A 17-year-old victim found officers after being shot in the arm on the 100 block of North Redfield Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police responded to the scene, they found another 17-year-old victim shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

More than 40 shell casings littered the scene, as well as nearby vehicles and a home.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was lying in bed when one bullet came through her window, and became lodged in her bedroom wall.

Luckily, she wasn't injured, but police say she is "very shaken up."

A motive is not known at the moment, but police are hoping cameras in the area will help gather some evidence.