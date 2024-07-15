Critically endangered orangutan born at Philadelphia Zoo in huge milestone

article

The Philadelphia Zoo has recently welcomed a brand-new bundle of joy, and they couldn't be more excited.

"Amazing news to share… We are over the moon!"

An adorable baby orangutan was born to mom Tua and dad Sugi on June 26.

"We're happy to report the baby continues to look healthy and strong, and Tua continues to be an excellent mother, nursing and holding her little one at all times."

It's still undetermined if the baby is a boy or girl, so a name has yet to be chosen.

The zoo says the baby's birth is a huge conservation milestone, because Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

While visitors may get a glimpse of mom and baby now, the zoo says they are planning a public debut for sometime in mid-August.