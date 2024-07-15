Adopted dog returned 8 years later before finding new forever family
article
PENNSYLVANIA - Max has been on quite the journey, but the "good boy" finally has a special place to call home.
The Pennsylvania SPCA says Max was adopted as a puppy 8 years ago, but "unforeseen circumstances" brought him back to the shelter last week.
"Max was terrified here. He was heartbroken. He wouldn’t even eat," PSPCA said.
That all changed when someone from Max's old life recognized him in a viral TikTok video.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mike Jerrick shares health update after prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery
- Snow reported at Philadelphia International Airport in the middle of July: NWS
- Thousands of Philadelphia workers return to office Monday after Mayor Parker mandate
"She was eager to get him back to somewhere he felt safe. Somewhere he felt loved."
Now Max has a new family, and that puppy dog face has transformed into a big smile!