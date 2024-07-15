Adopted dog returned 8 years later before finding new forever family

article

Max has been on quite the journey, but the "good boy" finally has a special place to call home.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says Max was adopted as a puppy 8 years ago, but "unforeseen circumstances" brought him back to the shelter last week.

"Max was terrified here. He was heartbroken. He wouldn’t even eat," PSPCA said.

That all changed when someone from Max's old life recognized him in a viral TikTok video.

"She was eager to get him back to somewhere he felt safe. Somewhere he felt loved."

Now Max has a new family, and that puppy dog face has transformed into a big smile!