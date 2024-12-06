Crossing guard hit by car, critically injured in Burlington, New Jersey

article

A school crossing guard in Burlington, New Jersey is in critical condition after police say they were struck by a car early Friday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and James Street.

Police say a Burlington City school crossing guard was struck by a driver that was traveling southbound on Jacksonville Road.

The crossing guard was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and is listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The crossing guard was in the marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact Burlington Police.