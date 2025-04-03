Pennsylvania FedEx employees accused of stealing phones from shipments to resell

article

The Brief Two Delaware County FedEx workers allegedly stole cellphones from shipments as part of a retail theft ring. Seven others sold the stolen phones for a profit of more than $50k, investigators said. The phones were sold using an EcoATM machine, which investigators used to track down the sellers.



Two Delaware County FedEx employees are accused of stealing cellphones from shipments and passing them off to sellers who netted over $50k.

Lahneir McBride and Cahron Wilmore, both 25, were charged with felony counts of corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, and more.

Seven others who allegedly sold the stolen phones on several different occasions were arrested and charged with similar crimes.

What we know:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that two Delaware County FedEx workers were charged for stealing cellphones to resell for profit.

Investigators say Lahneir McBride and Cahron Wilmore, both 25, were both hired by FedEx last summer and ran the "theft ring" from June to September.

It's alleged that they stole over 180 phones worth more than $173,000, and passed them off to at least seven "sellers" who offloaded the phones for $200-$300 each.

Investigators say the stolen phones were sold using EcoATM stations, which are essentially vending machines where people can buy and sell devices.

The machines record all sales with documentation and photographs, which lead police to the Linwood FedEx warehouse where McBride and Wilmore worked.

Both men were charged with felony counts of corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, and more.

Seven people accused of selling the stolen phones were also arrested and charged.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Dave Sunday said his office's Organized Crime Unit will continue to "disbaned sophisticated rings that defraud unsuspecting consumers."

"This criminal enterprise involved thefts of high-priced smartphones and the recruitment of dozens of sellers, who executed the transactions while the two ringleaders watched," Sunday said in a statement.