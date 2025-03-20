Crozer Health: Judge calls emergency hearing due to funding issues

The Brief A new development has emerged as the deadline for Crozer Health System to find a buyer looms. A Texas bankruptcy judge called an emergency hearing Thursday over funding issues.



A possible life-saving sale of ailing Crozer Health in Delaware County appears threatened.

On Thursday night a Texas bankruptcy judge calls an emergency hearing Thursday over funding issues.

What they're saying:

Peggy Malone leads the local nurses union. She said, "yesterday was hopeful, and we still are hopeful that this deal with be done, but we just can’t believe the foundation stooped to those measurers to try to stop giving us any additional money."

In that emergency bankruptcy hearing in Texas, the Foundation for Delaware County, a community foundation based in Media, with tens of millions of dollars in its accounts, some from Crozer when it turned for-profit in 2016, was sharply criticized for obtaining a court injunction appearing to bar its funds from going to the sale agreement for the hospitals.

The Texas judge saying she’d, "never seen activity like this."

Challenged on the injunction in court, the foundation’s lawyer said he would withdraw it, but a lawyer for Pa’s Attorney General, trying to negotiate the sale with healthcare giant, Penn Medicine, claimed, "they’d walked away."

In a statement, Penn Medicine says it’s still interested in saving Crozer Hospital of Upland and Taylor of Ridley Park but only with help writing, "we remain committed to working toward potential solutions in partnership with others."

On the phone with Fox 29, Foundation President Frances Sheehan said the foundation, "wants to make something work" and make sure funds beyond the 7 million it’s already provided, "are spent wisely."

Malone said, "we know there’s going to be a lot of bumps in the road until we get to the end, until the ink is dry, and we know who’s purchasing us. Hopefully, today’s actions by the foundation is not going to hinder that."