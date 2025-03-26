Crozer Health: Officials continue to work out deal that would keep Crozer, Taylor open

The Brief A sale agreement is still being sorted out for Crozer Hospital and the deadline is April 1st. There is word that Penn Medicine, Delaware County, and Pennsylvania officials are trying to work out a sale agreement for the ailing Crozer and Taylor Hospitals.



In a Texas courtroom, attorneys trying to come up with a sales agreement for the ailing Crozer Health System said they are moving ahead as possible trouble emerges.

What we know:

As the future of the Crozer Health System hangs in the balance, pharmacist Judy Ramos continues the work she’s done for 38 years inside the hospital. Asked if she could imagine Crozer not operating, Ramos said," No, I can’t. When we heard it was going to close, I just couldn’t accept that. We must do what we need to do to keep this place open."

And that’s what seems to be happening as attorneys for Penn Medicine, Delaware County, the Pa. Attorney General, and the Commonwealth of Pa., try to hammer out a sale agreement for the ailing Crozer and Taylor Hospitals.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Wednesday, in a Texas bankruptcy court, an attorney for the former owner said, "Things are progressing," to a long-term solution, while being cautious not to name the potential buyers he listed Monday: Penn Medicine, Delaware County with support from the Commonwealth of Pa.

But there are signs of trouble, as an attorney for Delaware County said the county, now in the position of "facilitator" of the "consortium" of possible buyers, faces challenges. She said they include the "terms of the sale agreement," and "limited financial information available."

Big picture view:

The group is working toward a possible April 1st court hearing to approve the sale while Judy Ramos thinks of her patients. Ramos said, "This is their only lifeline. They don’t have the resources to travel to other hospitals. This is close enough for them and they come here for all their needs."