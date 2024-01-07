CSX train hits, kills man on tracks in North Philadelphia: police

A man is dead after a tragic train incident in North Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Police say the CSX train conductor saw a man on the tracks near Henry and West Hunting Park avenues around 6:30 a.m.

The conductor was unable to slow the train down in time, hitting the man who also reportedly tried to move from the tracks.

He was pronounced dead by medics. His identity has yet to be released.

Police have yet to say if an investigation is underway.