At least 20 shots fired in deadly Sunday morning shooting in Tioga: police

A homicide investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood after a man was shot dead Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of arguing and at least 10 shots fired on the 3400 block of North Judson Street around 4 a.m.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

At least 20 shell casings were found, but no weapon was recovered.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown, and no suspect description has been provided by police.