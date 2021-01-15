Customer leaves $966 tip on $33 check at Kildare's Irish Pub in West Chester

A customer at Kildare's Irish Pub in West Chester showed appreciation for restaurant workers struggling amid the pandemic by leaving behind a generous tip.

The customer wrote a note on the receipt that read, "Hang in there — COVID won't last forever!! THANK YOU." The man left behind almost $1,000 on a $33 check.

"I'm speechless for what this man did. He left an outrageous tip and wasn't just for me, but it was for everybody and with the darkness that's been going on it's nice to have some kind of light, " bartender Phillip Scanlon said.

He adds he had no idea about the tip until his general manager let him know. Scanlon hopes he'll get to thank him.

