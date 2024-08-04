Cyclist killed in hit-and-run honored at FDR Park one year after death

A Memorial Sunday in FDR Park marked the one-year death anniversary of cyclist Mario D’Adamo just weeks after a CHOP doctor was hit and killed in Center City while riding her bike.

It was an emotional turn-out Sunday to remember 37-year-old Mario D’Adamo, a man who loved this city, loved FDR Park and especially loved to ride his bike.

Now, his family hopes his death will continue to bring even more change.

"It was the worst, worst day of my life because I wanted him to come over and see him," recalled Paula D’Adamo, Mario’s mother.

The pain of losing her son Mario is as fresh today for Paula D’Adamo as it was the day he died exactly a year ago in this park.

"And when they said he was killed and he was struck riding his bike, I couldn’t believe it and we ran to the hospital to see him and I didn’t even recognize him. I didn't even recognize my own son," said Paula.

Mario was riding in a park bike lane when a drunk driver hit him and took off.

Just a few weeks ago, 30-year-old Barbara Friedes, a doctor at CHOP was hit and killed while riding her bike on Spruce Street by a man police say was also driving drunk.

"Unimaginable how many people are getting struck when that doctor got killed I told somebody I said I’m not surprised and that’s the sad thing. I wasn't surprised that another cyclist or pedestrian was killed," said Mario D’Adamo, Mario’s father.

"And I spoke to her mother and I know the heartache she’s going through," said Paula. "Our children are a blessing from God and then they’re going for something so crazy out of control people they’re out of control."

Mario’s friends, family, and advocates for tougher laws to protect cyclists came together to remember him and so many other victims.

They prayed together, to try to heal but also to renew efforts for the mission to keep fighting.

"As a city we need to just do a better job and making sure we examine our policies, but also our drivers here in the city of Philadelphia need to be more alert," said Kenyatta Johnson/(D) Philadelphia Council President. "No family deserves this, no family deserves this."

Everyone involved in the memorial says they appreciate the small changes the city has made to keep people safe, but they will keep pressuring city leaders to put more money into programs to keep cyclists and pedestrians even safer.



