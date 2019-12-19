D.A. files 62 new sets of charges against man accused of shooting 6 officers during 8-hour standoff

District Attorney Larry Krasner's office filed 62 new sets of charges against a man accused of shooting 6 police officers during a 8-hour standoff in Nicetown-Tioga earlier this year.

36-year-old Maurice Hill was charged Thursday during a preliminary hearing in Center City. The new sets of charges, which include attempted murder and aggravated assault, represent the 62 police officers Hill allegedly opened fire on from Tioga row house on Aug. 14.

All of the wounded officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Hill eventually surrendered.

“My office will continue to pursue justice in what was one of the worst mass shootings in Philadelphia history," the D.A.'s office said in a release. "The fact that no police officer or civilian suffered a life-threatening injury was and is a miracle."

Hill's criminal record includes multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records. His convictions include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.

He served two stints in state prisons -- three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said shortly after the incident that there were "more than enough charges so that Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail."

