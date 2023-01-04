DA: Bucks County tennis coach facing charges of sexual assault against a juvenile

article

The Upper Makefield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating other potential victims after they say a Bucks County tennis coach is facing multiple charges of sexual assault against a child he coached.

On Monday, authorities in Upper Makefield Township say they began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile. The suspect, later identified as Hector Andres Jacome Jaramillo, 24, is a tennis coach who police say worked as a private instructor at different facilities across the country and even internationally.

Authorities say the alleged assaults took place in Solebury Township, Upper Makefield Township, Florida, and foreign countries where the victim and Jacome Jaramillo traveled to for tennis tournaments.

Through joint investigative efforts from multiple municipalities, authorities say Jacome Jaramillo was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Washington Crossing. He is facing several charges, including aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual assault by a sport official, and other related charges, according to police.

Authorities say they have no further information that there are other victims, but given Jacome Jaramillo's position as a tennis coach, they know he has been in contact with numerous children, so, they are seeking the public's help in locating any additional possible victims.

Anyone with information that may be pertinent to this investigation should contact Detective Jumper at 215-968-3020.