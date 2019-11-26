DA: Ex-boyfriend charged after woman shot, killed inside Huntingdon Valley home

article

Prosecutors announced a woman's ex-boyfriend has been charged in connection with her death.

William Torres, 61, has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, simple assault and related charges.

Lower Moreland Township police were called to a home on the 2300 block of Dale Road in Huntingdon Valley for a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found Jeanne Edwards, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Abington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the victim's son arrived home and heard a "pop" as he pulled into the driveway. Prosecutors say when the son entered the home, he found, who he knew as his mother's ex-boyfriend, standing with a shotgun pointed at him. Investigators say Torres fled the scene and was arrested a short time later.

An autopsy revealed that Edwards died as a result of multiple shotgun wounds to the torso.

A preliminary hearing for Torres is scheduled for Dec. 10.

