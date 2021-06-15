DA Krasner releases report on wrongful convictions in Philadelphia

For the first time ever, District Attorney Larry Krasner and the DAO Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) will release an accountability report about the CIU.

So far, the CIU has supported 21 exonerations of 20 people who were wrongfully convicted. One of whom was exonerated of murder in two separate cases.

According to the District Attorney's office, all but one of these convictions involved official misconduct committed by prosecutors and/or police, such as withholding exculpatory evidence or committing perjury.

In jurisdictions such as Wayne County, Michigan, these types of reports are regularly released in an effort to show transparency and accountability.

These reports also help inform better policies and procedures by police, prosecutors, defense counsel, and courts in order to prevent wrongful convictions.

