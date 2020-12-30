DA; Man accused of fatally shooting teen in Nockamixon State Park turns himself in

A man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old last October in Nockamixon State Park has turned himself in and is expected to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and related charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub named 52-year-old Kenneth Heller as the man who is believed to have fatally shot Jason Kutt in the back of the head on Oct. 24 near the Old Ridge Road exit. Kutt, a recent graduate of Pennridge High School, died at the hospital two days later.

Kutt's girlfriend told detectives that immediately following the shooting she saw someone standing behind a yellow gate on Old Ridge Road wearing an orange vest which she described as "hunting clothes," according to Weintraub. That man was confirmed by Weintraub on Wednesday to have been Heller.

Jason Kutt, 18, of Sellersville, was shot in a park where he had gone Saturday with his girlfriend to watch the sunset. (Bucks County District Attorney)

Weintraub gave brief information on how Heller was identified as a suspect and pursued by law enforcement. He said local authorities were contacted by someone from a "far away state" who had heard about the deadly shooting from a local resident and offered advice that helped lead to Heller's arrest.

Heller's car was also one of three vehicles spotted near the scene of the homicide.

Heller has been charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, weapons charges and hunting offenses. He turned himself with his attorney on Wednesday and, as part of an agreement, is expected to plead guilty to all charges, Weintraub said. He is being held without bail at a Bucks County jail.

The district attorney did not rule out that the deadly shooting could have been a hunting accident, noting that Heller has expressed remorse.

"I do not believe that it was Mr. Heller's intent to shoot to kill Jason Kutt," Weintraub said. "He never knew the man, they had no animus, this wasn't a 'hey, I'm gonna try it out and see what it's like to be a killer' moment."

Prosecutors say Heller faces up to 20 years in state prison. He has waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled for a formal arraignment in April

