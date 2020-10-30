Authorities seek public’s help finding potential witnesses in fatal shooting at Nockamixon State Park

article

Authorities in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying the drivers and occupants of two vehicles at or near Nockamixon State Park at the time of last weekend’s fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jason Kutt.

Detectives want to speak to the occupants of a tan, 2000 Chevrolet Blazer SUV and black Mercedes SUV as potential witnesses. A third car was being sought but authorities said that vehicle was located.

Kutt, of Sellersville, was shot at the park on Saturday afternoon while sitting in the park with his girlfriend waiting for the sunset at the Old Ridge Road exit.

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers found Kutt suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the neck and administered first aid before he was taken to the hospital. He passed away Monday.

Following the shooting, Kutt's girlfriend observed someone standing behind a yellow gate on Old Ridge Road in an orange vest which she described as hunting clothes, according to Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub.

Kutt's father took to Facebook to announce his passing on Monday morning, adding that he was had recently graduated from Pennridge High School and liked to take walks in nature.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.

