DA: Man reported hiding in backyards shot by police in Hatfield Township, shooting under investigation

A shooting involving a police officer is under investigation in Hatfield Township, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the township on Friday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

A resident called 911 to report that a man ran through her backyard and was hiding in her neighbor's yard, according to the DA's office.

According to authorities, police found the man between two woodpiles and commanded him to come out and show his hands.

Officials say the man, 29, did not comply and officers deployed a Taser.

After the Taser was used, the man ran toward the police, and he was shot by officers, authorities say.

Police say a knife was recovered and aid was immediately rendered to the man who was transported to Grandview Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

Detectives with the Montgomery County are investigating the shooting, per protocol for shootings involving police, the DA's office says.

The names of the man and the officers involved have not been released by authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing.