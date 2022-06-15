DA: Philadelphia man sold homemade edibles to kids, delivered them to schools and homes

article

A Philadelphia man has been arrested after officials say he made a business out of selling homemade THC edibles to children as young as 11 years old.

Quashon Rice, 20, is accused of manufacturing and selling THC-laced "treats," then delivering them to schools, park and children's homes all over Montgomery County.

Officials say an investigation was launched in May when a student at East Norriton Middle School became sick after unknowingly eating a drug-laced rainbow-colored Rice Krispy treat.

The treat was reportedly given to him by another student, who was selling edibles purchased from Instagram. The student paid cash for the edibles, which were delivered directly to them at a park in their neighborhood.

According to an investigation, Rice communicated with multiple juveniles through two Instagram accounts; "top2treats" and "toptreatz4." He allegedly quoted specific prices, delivery fees and available THC products; including Fruity Pebbles bars, cookies, brownies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch bars.

Evidence proved Rice knew he was selling drugs to children as young as 11 years old, officials say.

Detectives also found Rice was soliciting juveniles to help him sell the drug-laced edible for a discount.

Quashon Rice, 20 (Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office)

Rice was arrested Tuesday and will face several felony drug trafficking charges in connection to 19 sales and deliveries in Montgomery County, 18 of which were to juveniles.

During his arrest, officials say they recovered a "ghost gun," materials to make THC-laced edibles, about 40 individually packaged homemade edibles and 10 bags of individually packaged bags of marijuana in counterfeit commercial packaging.

The suspect was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $95,000 cash bail.