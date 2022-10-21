Man sought in West Philadelphia hit-and-run the injured children surrenders to police

article

Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a West Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured two young girls and a man surrendered to police on Friday.

54-year-old Andre Shuford Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep.

Investigators said Shuford was picked up with two other day workers near the intersection of 18th and Ontario streets the morning of Sept. 2.

They drove to an auto repair shop on the 5600 block of Vine Street where police say two of the men exited the vehicle, leaving the Shuford asleep in the backseat.

A short time later, police say Shuford awoke and drove the truck over a parking block into a crosswalk where a man and two children were passing.

Divinity McFarland, 5, was critically injured as a result of the crash. 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg was hospitalized with two broken legs.

Police said the striking vehicle fled the scene of the crash and was found abandoned blocks away near the intersection of 53rd and Race streets.

In the weeks following the crash, police shared a screenshot of security camera footage that allegedly showed the driver walking away from the vehicle used in the crash.