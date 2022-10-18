2 teens found shot dead next to vehicle in Pottstown double homicide, officials say

The deaths of two teenagers has sparked a homicide investigation in Pottstown, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Police found the male teens while responding to nine calls of shots fired near Fourth and Johnson street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old were shot dead by a vehicle driven by one of the victims.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say 10 shells casings, one projectile and a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number were recovered at the scene.

The victims' identities have yet to be released, and autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department.