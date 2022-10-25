DA: Second suspect charged in Pottstown shooting that killed two teens

article

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Pottstown earlier this month.

On Monday, October 17, at around 11:30 p.m., police say they arrived to Fourth and Johnson streets where they found two victims who had been shot to death, lying next to a vehicle.

Authorities say Deonte "Taz" Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia, accused of shooting and killing the two victims, was arrested on Tuesday.

The victims were later identified by police as 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer and 17-year-old Skyler Fox. Authorities say ten shell casings, one projectile and a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number were recovered at the scene.

Investigators found that Kelly was meeting with co-defendant Dominic Carboni, who was arrested on murder charges on October 20th, to purchase marijuana.

Kelly, a Philadelphia man, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other related charges. However, officials also say he had eight other outstanding warrants and a bench warrant for aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats and related charges in several nearby cities.

Kelly is in the process of being arraigned and will be remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility as no bail is available for first-degree murder charges, according to officials.