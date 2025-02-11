Dad killed, 2 young sons critically injured in scooter crash on Pennsylvania road

The Brief A dad and his two sons were on a scooter when it collided with a sprinter van. Police say the dad was killed, while his two sons sustained critical injuries. Details of the deadly crash have yet to be released.



A crash involving a scooter and a sprinter van ended in tragedy for one family who have now lost a man and his children, a toddler and 6-year-old boys.

What we know:

A sprinter van collided with a scooter on Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County around 3 p.m. Monday.

State police say a 31-year-old man, identified as Emanual Blank, and his 15-month-old and 6-year-old sons were on the scooter when it crashed.

The father succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, while both boys are currently in critical condition.

The driver of the sprinter van was uninjured.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any details about what led to the deadly crash.

An investigation is underway.