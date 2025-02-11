Dad killed, 2 young sons critically injured in scooter crash on Pennsylvania road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - A crash involving a scooter and a sprinter van ended in tragedy for one family who have now lost a man and his children, a toddler and 6-year-old boys.
What we know:
A sprinter van collided with a scooter on Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County around 3 p.m. Monday.
State police say a 31-year-old man, identified as Emanual Blank, and his 15-month-old and 6-year-old sons were on the scooter when it crashed.
The father succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, while both boys are currently in critical condition.
The driver of the sprinter van was uninjured.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any details about what led to the deadly crash.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.