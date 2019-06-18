Dairy Queen offering free cones to kick off first day of summer

The first day of summer is almost here and to celebrate the Summer Solstice, Dairy Queen is offering free cones.

The “First Day of Summer Celebration” is a deal for people who have the Dairy Queen mobile app. On Friday, customers with the app will have access to a single-use mobile coupon.

The coupon allows customers to choose from an Orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, a chocolate dipped cone or the regular vanilla cones. The coupon can be used at participating locations and customers can call ahead to make sure a DQ near them is part of the deal.

