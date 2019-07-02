Daisy, the ‘Dumpster Dog,' has a new home

article

Weeks after being found outside a Speedway gas station by two Waste Management workers, Daisy, the ‘Dumpster Dog,' has been adopted.

Daisy finally arrived at her forever home on Thursday, June 27. Her new parents have asked to remain private, saying, “We want to keep the focus on her, we are looking forward to getting her into a normal routine.”

It’s safe to say Daisy has a happy future in front of her, leaving her past in the dumpster.

Daisy’s case is still an active investigation with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information regarding the case, please call the MCSO at 941-747-3011.