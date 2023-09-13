Danelo Cavalcante capture: Chester County residents express relief with convict in custody

With Danelo Cavalcante captured and in custody, Chester County residents are breathing a sigh of relief.

The Chester County police radio dispatch relayed the news everyone in Chester County had been waiting to hear, "Subject is in custody. Repeat, subject is in custody."

"When I heard the news this morning, it was almost like your body was shaking," Glenmoore resident, Jennifer Lubrano, stated.

Lubrano and her husband say the capture of escaped killer Cavalcante will mean sleeping without a pistol at arms-length. They spent two days with police crawling all over their 75-acre horse farm in the search zone on the same block where Cavalcante was last spotted.

"We have just not slept. We’ve had every light on," Lubrano continued. "We’ve basically been locked in the house."

They live so close, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol worked out of their horse arena and used their ATVs in the search. While watching the coverage unfold Wednesday morning on FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia, they recognized those agents and the K-9 who took down Cavalcante.

"Sure enough, when we saw them on the news this morning, it was those guys who got them. And, we were just so thankful," Lubrano added.

Cavalcante was captured in the woods behind Little’s Tractor dealership, along Pottsville Pike. Store manager Jim Martin had an up-close view.

"We basically watched them walk him up. One camouflaged trooper had his gun and they were walking him up," Martin said.

Soon after the capture, the intense 13-day response from law enforcement disappeared from the rural Chester County community as quickly as it came.

"It’s just a huge relief," Glenmoore resident, Maryelle Yackel said. "Really, it’s been terrifying. I was down here yesterday and I said it was exasperating."

"When you can’t go to work, it’s kind of a nuisance," Martin added. "I just think it was time for him to get taken down."