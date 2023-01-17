'Dangerous child predator': Philadelphia man sexually assaulted 6 kids, including 6-year-old, DA says

A Philadelphia man with a criminal history is back in police custody for the sexual assault of six children over the course of 5 years, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Tyleke Dasjon Crawford. 27, is charged with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minors and related offenses.

Officials say Crawford sexually assaulted six children between the ages of 6 and 17 years old from 2014-19. He was previously arrested last year for the sexual abuse of children and possession of dozens of child sexual abuse materials.

"Tyleke Crawford is a dangerous child predator. He spent years perpetrating devastating abuse against our most vulnerable and innocent children," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.

In 2014, officials say the suspect raped his first victim when she was 12 years old and lived down the road from him in Honey Brook. He also allegedly offered her marijuana and ecstasy.

A year later, another victim says she was forcibly raped by the suspect when she was in eight grade, then sexually assaulted a second time months later. She also accused Crawford of sending inappropriate sexual messages and giving her alcohol, pills and marijuana.

A third victim says the suspect touched her inappropriately that same year when she was 10 years old, then told her to keep it a secret.

In 2017, Crawford is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old and 10-year-old in Modena Borough. Photos of the six-year-old victim were also reportedly found in his Google Cloud account.

Crawford's sixth victim says she was forcibly raped by the suspect inside his Coatesville home in 2019 when she was 14 years old. She says she was physically assaulted and prevented from leaving.

Officials say they believe there may be other victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Crawford is currently being held at Chester County Prison on $1 million bail.