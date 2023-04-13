Darrell Brooks restitution hearing; judge orders Brooks to pay more

Convicted Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks will pay more to the victims of his crimes. That is the decision of a Waukesha County judge after a restitution hearing on Thursday, April 13.

In November 2021, Brooks drove an SUV through the Christmas parade route. Six people were killed – and more than 60 others were injured.

Darrell Brooks

On Thursday, the Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow decided Brooks will pay $523,293.01 in total to compensate the victims. That includes the roughly $171,000 in restitution and other court costs assigned in the Brooks sentence.

Brooks’ attorney had argued his client has no money – and adding more restitution would only create more paperwork.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Thursday's hearing marks the first time since Brooks fired his public defenders before trial that he has appeared with an attorney. Michael Covey was appointed to handle Brooks’ appeal.

Defense Attorney Michael Covey

A jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts against him – including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brooks will spend the rest of his life in prison.