Daycare owner charged with abusing 4 more children in South Jersey home
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - A disturbing development in a child abuse case reveals that the owner of a private daycare in Mount Laurel is accused of abusing a total of six children.
What we know:
Danielle Ingraham was charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and four counts of Cruelty to a Child under her care on March 20.
Officials say the 36-year-old mother inflicted abuse on four more children while operating a daycare out of her home:
- Injuries to a 5-month-old child’s head, eyes and wrist that required hospitalization
- Shaking a 7-month-old child
- Injuring the cheek of a 10-month-old child
- Causing visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child
The additional charges come just weeks after Ingraham was arrested for slapping an infant and a toddler who were being cared for at her private day care.
At that time, she was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Cruelty to a Child under her care.
What's next:
Ingraham surrendered to authorities for the additional charges, and was released following an appearance in court.
Officials say the case will now be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.