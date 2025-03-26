Daycare owner charged with abusing 4 more children in South Jersey home

article

The Brief A Mount Laurel woman who operates a private daycare out of her home is facing additional child abuse charges. She is accused of abusing a total of six children. The children range in age from infant to toddler.



What we know:

Danielle Ingraham was charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and four counts of Cruelty to a Child under her care on March 20.

Officials say the 36-year-old mother inflicted abuse on four more children while operating a daycare out of her home:

Injuries to a 5-month-old child’s head, eyes and wrist that required hospitalization

Shaking a 7-month-old child

Injuring the cheek of a 10-month-old child

Causing visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child

The additional charges come just weeks after Ingraham was arrested for slapping an infant and a toddler who were being cared for at her private day care.

At that time, she was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Cruelty to a Child under her care.

What's next:

Ingraham surrendered to authorities for the additional charges, and was released following an appearance in court.

Officials say the case will now be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.