Expand / Collapse search

Daycare owner charged with abusing 4 more children in South Jersey home

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 26, 2025 1:47pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A Mount Laurel woman who operates a private daycare out of her home is facing additional child abuse charges.
    • She is accused of abusing a total of six children.
    • The children range in age from infant to toddler.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - A disturbing development in a child abuse case reveals that the owner of a private daycare in Mount Laurel is accused of abusing a total of six children.

What we know:

Danielle Ingraham was charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and four counts of Cruelty to a Child under her care on March 20.

Officials say the 36-year-old mother inflicted abuse on four more children while operating a daycare out of her home:

  • Injuries to a 5-month-old child’s head, eyes and wrist that required hospitalization
  • Shaking a 7-month-old child
  • Injuring the cheek of a 10-month-old child
  • Causing visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child

The additional charges come just weeks after Ingraham was arrested for slapping an infant and a toddler who were being cared for at her private day care.

At that time, she was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Cruelty to a Child under her care.

What's next:

Ingraham surrendered to authorities for the additional charges, and was released following an appearance in court.

Officials say the case will now be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

New JerseyNewsCrime & Public Safety