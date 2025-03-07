Woman operating private daycare in South Jersey home charged with abuse

The Brief A woman operating a daycare in South Jersey is charged with abuse. The 36-year-old Mount Laurel mother of three is accused of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and cruelty.



The owner, Danielle Ingraham, is accused of slapping an infant and toddler.

What we know:

A recording was provided to FOX 29 by a parent who didn’t want to be identified, of a video stream for parents who drop their children at the daycare that shows the owner, Danielle Ingraham tending to toddlers in her living room.

What they're saying:

A parent who used Ingraham’s daycare, Jacob Richardson, had this to say, "In-home daycare seemed a better setting then taking him to a school. We figured there were less kids and more attention to them."

Richardson and his wife, Rachel Holmes, say they had a horrifying experience when they took their infant son to Ingraham’s daycare in 2022.

Richardson explained, "He suffered a brain bleed, broken wrist and got problems with his eye. There’s multiple things."

Rachel continued, "He was only in her care for four days when he started vomiting and we immediately took him to get medical care."

Their son, Dakota, spent two weeks in the ICU and after they complained to police, they were told there was not enough evidence to bring charges against Ingraham.

Richardson added, "Come to find out after she got arrested that there’s been horrible things going on in this house."

Dig deeper:

Other parents, who did not want to appear on camera told FOX 29 they, too, had concerns about the care at Ingraham’s in-house daycare. Ingraham recently gave parents a password to view a live video stream.

Holmes said, "I am relieved that finally this story is getting attention and hopefully justice can be brought to these babies who were victims."

Neighbors on either side of Ingraham’s home wouldn’t appear on camera but said they were shocked by the allegations.

What's next:

In a press release, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Ingraham is accused of slapping an infant and toddler.

Ingraham was jailed on Monday.

A grand jury will apparently hear the case and it appears other parents are coming forward with more complaints.