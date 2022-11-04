Daylight saving time ends Sunday, but there is a chance this could be the last time

The country turns the clock back to standard time early Sunday morning, but could this be the last time to make that change?

From crime to health and even the economy, supporters of daylight saving time say people’s lives would immediately improve, if it was permanent.

Owner of Henry of Mayfair, Henry DiPietro, spends his hours taking clocks apart and repairing them. "My perspective of a clock is the workmanship and craftsmanship that goes into a time piece," he said. "My favorite clocks are very large grandfather clocks."

His thoughts on daylight saving time? "I would like to follow the sun and when I wake up, I like to have daylight, not darkness."

Supporters of the Sunshine Protection Act are pushing for daylight saving time year-round.

A law professor at the University of Washington says moving sunlight into the evening would decrease car crashes, prevent crime, save energy and improve the economy and overall health.

Neighbors at Russo Park Playground, in Holmesburg, say falling back an hour Sunday will affect them.

"You wake up, it’s dark. You leave work at 4 p.m., it’s already getting dark and you feel like, you know, you just wanna go home and do nothing," Monica described.

"I usually walk him around the park all the time, at least once a day, we go completely around. So, that’s why I don’t like daylight saving time. It’s darker early," Antoinette Stow stated.

The Sleep Foundation says adjusting every March and November creates more issues than just losing sleep. It cites upticks in heart problems and mood disorders.

"Confusing and then you go into work the next day feeling like, ‘Oh, I missed an hour of sleep,’" Gerald Davenport commented.

Back at Henry of Mayfair, DiPietro says no matter what happens, time won’t wait for anyone. "I think it’s ridiculous. It’s a waste of time and energy to worry about daylight saving time. You’re not losing an hour, you’re gaining an hour. Like I said, we still have 24 hours, so how are you losing or gaining?"