Daytime shooting in East Germantown critically injures one man, police say

Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after gunfire erupted in broad daylight in East Germantown Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of Clearview Street for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers say they located a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

Police transported the victim to Einstein Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police immediately.