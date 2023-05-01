Police investigate shooting on I-95 in South Philadelphia that injured 1

Authorities are investigating reports of a late night shooting on I-95 in South Philadelphia that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The Pennsylvania State Police said someone shot into a vehicle on the northbound lanes on I-95 near South Broad Street around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries that police say "do not seem serious."

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said a stretch of the highway may be shutdown overnight as an investigation unfolds, but as of 11:15 p.m. the highway remains open.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.