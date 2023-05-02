2 stolen cars crash in downtown West Chester, send 5 to the hospital with injuries: police

Police in West Chester are investigating two crashes involving stolen cars that left multiple people injured.

Officials say emergency crews responded to two separate crashes in downtown West Chester at 12:11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the first incident involved a stolen vehicle that crashed at the intersection of East Gay and North Matlack Streets after hitting a light pole and other objects on the street.

Multiple people inside the vehicle were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The second crash in a stolen vehicle took place at the intersection of West Gay and North Darlington Street, per police.

Officials say the vehicle hit other cars in the area before coming to a complete stop.

Individuals inside the car were transported to local hospitals for treatment, authorities say.

The status of all the injuries remains unknown as the investigation continues, according to officials.

Police have not said where the cars were stolen from, but now they are from outside the West Chester area.

There is no word on suspects in the crash at this time.