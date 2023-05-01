DA: Man, 65, charged for shooting at officers, injuring 2 during hours-long standoff in Germantown

A Philadelphia man who involved police in an hours-long barricade in Germantown is now facing charges, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say police responded to the 400 block of West Bringhurst Street for a report of a person inside a residence with a gun.

According to police, a resident let officers in and they were fired upon when entering.

The building was evacuated and the SWAT team was called in to assist, officials say.

The DA's Office later identified the suspect as 65-year-old Steve Robbins.

After hours of attempts to negotiate, police entered the building.

Officials say Robbins was attempting "suicide by cop" in the situation, which resulted in two officers being shot in their body armor.

The man was also shot by police and sustained a nonfatal injury to his arm and chest, per the DA's Office.

Robbins faces several charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related charges, authorities say.

According to officials, Robbins was also wanted on a bench warrant for an open case involving unlawful contact with a minor.

The DA's Office says it will be requesting at least $1 million bail for each count of assault on a law enforcement officer, a stay-away order for a family member, and a mental health evaluation for Robbins.

The investigation into the incident remains under investigation.