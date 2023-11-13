Deadly bike crash completely shuts down parts of White Horse Pike in Berlin

Parts of a major road in South Jersey have been shut down Monday morning as police investigate a deadly crash.

The White Horse Pike has been closed to traffic in both directions near South Franklin Avenue since around 6 a.m.

Police say the crash was fatal, and involved a bicycle and another vehicle. No further details were provided.

MORE HEADLINES:

SKYFOX was live over the scene where a bicycle could be seen on the sidewalk.

Debris was also still in the roadway, along with another vehicle with major damage to its windshield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.