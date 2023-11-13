Deadly bike crash completely shuts down parts of White Horse Pike in Berlin
BERLIN, N.J. - Parts of a major road in South Jersey have been shut down Monday morning as police investigate a deadly crash.
The White Horse Pike has been closed to traffic in both directions near South Franklin Avenue since around 6 a.m.
Police say the crash was fatal, and involved a bicycle and another vehicle. No further details were provided.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man, 21, shot dead inside apartment near Temple University campus, 1 in custody: officials
- Man, 65, dead under 'suspicious' circumstances in Juniata Park; 1 male detained, police say
- Driver of white van sought after fatal hit-and-run in Juniata Park: officials
SKYFOX was live over the scene where a bicycle could be seen on the sidewalk.
Debris was also still in the roadway, along with another vehicle with major damage to its windshield.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.