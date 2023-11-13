Expand / Collapse search

Deadly bike crash completely shuts down parts of White Horse Pike in Berlin

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The White Horse Pike in Berlin was shut down in both directions as police investigated a deadly accident Monday morning.

BERLIN, N.J. - Parts of a major road in South Jersey have been shut down Monday morning as police investigate a deadly crash.

The White Horse Pike has been closed to traffic in both directions near South Franklin Avenue since around 6 a.m.

Police say the crash was fatal, and involved a bicycle and another vehicle. No further details were provided.

SKYFOX was live over the scene where a bicycle could be seen on the sidewalk.

Debris was also still in the roadway, along with another vehicle with major damage to its windshield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.