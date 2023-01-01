Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say

article

A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning.

Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.

At least one person died as a result of the fire, officials say, however their identify will not be released until family has been notified.

Damage from the fire has not displaced the other residents, who were able to return to their homes.

The Newtown Fire Departments says the building's cinder block firewall "did its job well," and the fire was placed under control about a half hour later.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.