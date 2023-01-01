Police: Woman shoots man twice in Philadelphia's first shooting of the New Year

article

The New Year began with violence in Philadelphia after the city's first shooting left one man in the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at a home on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street in East Frackford.

A 32-year-old woman shot a 27-year-old man in the leg and side, according to police. The man was said to be in surgery, but his condition is not known at this time.

The shots rang out less than two hours after the city celebrated the beginning of 2023, and police say it is officially the first shooting of the New Year for Philadelphia.

Police say the woman handed over the gun, which was registered. No arrests have been announced.