Man killed in car crash outside Temple University building in Tioga, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a car crash turned fatal near Temple University's Tioga campus early Monday morning.
Police say the single-car crash happened around midnight on West Ontario and North Broad Streets, which is in front of Temple's School of Pharmacy.
The crashed car ended up on the sidewalk. However, details regarding what led to the crash are not known at this time.
Police say a man died as a result of the crash, but his identity has yet to be released.
No other injuries were reported.