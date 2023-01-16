Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in car crash outside Temple University building in Tioga, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:44AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man killed in single-car crash in Tioga

Police say a man is dead after a car crash in Tioga early Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a car crash turned fatal near Temple University's Tioga campus early Monday morning.

Police say the single-car crash happened  around midnight on West Ontario and North Broad Streets, which is in front of Temple's School of Pharmacy.

The crashed car ended up on the sidewalk. However, details regarding what led to the crash are not known at this time.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say a man died as a result of the crash, but his identity has yet to be released.

No other injuries were reported.