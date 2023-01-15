Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV.
According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time after arriving.
Police say they believe a suspect fled the scene in a white Jeep SUV. An investigation into the gunfire is ongoing.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.