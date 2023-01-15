More than 50 shell casings found after gunfire erupts in Frankford, injuring one man, police say
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police find a Frankford crime scene littered with more than 50 shell casings as a man was shot multiple times Sunday.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue Sunday morning, in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, for a reported shooting.
Responding officers found an unidentified man shot multiple times when they arrived at the scene.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.
According to authorities, more than 50 shell casings were located at the shooting scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.