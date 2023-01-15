More than 50 shell casings found after gunfire erupts in Frankford, injuring one man, police say

article

Philadelphia police find a Frankford crime scene littered with more than 50 shell casings as a man was shot multiple times Sunday.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue Sunday morning, in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found an unidentified man shot multiple times when they arrived at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.

According to authorities, more than 50 shell casings were located at the shooting scene. An investigation is ongoing.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.