Deadly double shooting erupts inside Philly neighborhood convenience store: police
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead, and another critically injured after a convenience store shooting over the weekend.
Police responded to shots being fired in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Two 33-year-old men were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the store on the 7100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
One was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot to the head, and multiple shots to his body.
The second victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with gunshots to the arm and leg.
A gun has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.