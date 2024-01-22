Deadly double shooting erupts inside Philly neighborhood convenience store: police

One man is dead, and another critically injured after a convenience store shooting over the weekend.

Police responded to shots being fired in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Two 33-year-old men were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the store on the 7100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

One was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot to the head, and multiple shots to his body.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with gunshots to the arm and leg.

A gun has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.