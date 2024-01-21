Man shot dead during ambush robbery outside Norristown home; $5,000 reward offered

article

A robbery took a deadly turn when gunshots erupted right outside a home in Norristown over the weekend.

Police found a 35-year-old man dead on the sidewalk of West Wood Street when they responded to shots being fired just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The man, identified as William Grover Carter, was getting something out of his car when he was attacked by three suspects outside a friend's house.

Video captured the suspects running from a vehicle before robbing the victim.

One suspect then shot and killed Carter.

All three suspects, along with the driver, then fled the scene.

A gray Toyota RAV-4 was found completely engulfed in flames several hours later. Police believe the vehicle, reported stolen in December 2023, is the same one used in the deadly robbery.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.