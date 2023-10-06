Deadly double shooting erupts inside South Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead, and another injured after shots rang out inside a home in South Philadelphia Friday morning.
Officers responded to the double shooting on the 1400 block of South 28th Street around 9:30 a.m.
A 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the chest and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered graze wounds to the hand and neck. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.
A motive is unknown at this time.