Deadly double shooting erupts inside South Philadelphia home: police

One man is dead, and another injured after shots rang out inside a home in South Philadelphia Friday morning.

Officers responded to the double shooting on the 1400 block of South 28th Street around 9:30 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the chest and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered graze wounds to the hand and neck. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.

A motive is unknown at this time.